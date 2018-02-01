Gallaway shocked by sudden death of young mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALLAWAY, Tenn. — The sudden death of a young woman on Saturday has shocked many people in the small town of Gallaway.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Paula Smith, 24.

As loved ones remember who Smith was as a person, they also are begging to get more answers about what happened.

"I still, I can't believe it. I can't even believe it," said Smith's friend, Kabrisha Gilchrist. "It just feels so unreal that she’s actually gone, like this is somebody we grew up with. We grew up with her. We’d see her every day."

The TBI isn't releasing much information about the circumstances or what it seems took place at her home on Jackson Street.

“We’ve heard possible stories about what possibly went on, but nobody knows what happens behind closed doors," said Smith's friend Sherelle Lewis.

People around the community told WREG they heard Smith was shot by someone and it might be investigated as accidental.

“She was a beautiful person and I hate that she had to leave us so soon," said Lewis. "I’m going to miss her a lot."

Smith’s friends said she was very close with her family and a mother of three.

“She was a very good mom, a great mother.” said Gilchrist.

They say Smith was known for her sense of humor and constant smile on her face.

“Paula was a very sweet girl, really sweet girl.” said Lewis.

She said all they can do in the meantime is offer their condolences to Smith’s family and hope they find answers soon.

“We just hope one day the truth will come out," said Smith. "If wasn’t an accident or if it was an accident, we need to get closure behind it."