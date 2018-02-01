× Fire crews evacuate customers and employees while battling blaze at Corky’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department had to evacuate customers and employees while battling a fire at Corky’s on Poplar Avenue Thursday night.

The fire started around 7 p.m. and around 30 to 40 customers and employees had to be evacuated while fire crews worked the scene.

According to sources, the fire started in the kitchen close to the gas.

Fire crews had to knock down the wall outside of the building to get a closer look a the gas lines.

Both the power and gas lines have been turned off.

The restaurant is also closed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.