Marshall County softball coach charged with molesting family member

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Marshall County softball coach has been charged with molesting his family member, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says 29-year-old Tristan LaDarryl Kizer was served an arrest warrant on a sexual battery charge.

Kizer, of the Winnie Road area, was arrested in January and was charged with the sexual battery of a child, Dickerson said.

Kizer’s bond was set at $250,000, and he remains in the Marshall County Jail.

Kizer is a volunteer assistant coach at Marshall Academy.