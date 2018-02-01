All inmates in New York State prisons will get free tablets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Each inmate incarcerated in a New York State prison will soon have a free tablet.

The tablets will give inmates access to educational content, eBooks and music, officials said. They’ll also help inmates file grievances and allow them to communicate with family and friends through a secure email system. There will be no internet access.

New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will receive the tablets for inmates as part of a deal with JPay, a company that specializes in corrections-related services, a DOC spokesperson said. The company will provide the tablets as part of a contractual agreement the state DOC entered with the company. No state funds will go toward the tablets.

Acting Commissioner Annucci: in a groundbreaking move the Department will provide each incarcerated individual a tablet, at no cost, with the ability to access free educational material and eBooks and to file grievances — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 30, 2018

Clarification on the new tablet initiative at DOCCS. pic.twitter.com/bRv9asGTYh — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 31, 2018

JPay will make money if an inmate chooses to purchase approved additional books or items with the tablet.

DOC Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci called the tablet plan “groundbreaking.” Officials believe the technology will better prepare individuals to re-enter the community when they leave prison.

There are about 52,000 inmates in NYS DOC facilities as of March of 2016.