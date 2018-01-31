× Video questioned as search for missing Arkansas teen enters fourth day

TRUMANN, Ark. — Trumann Police said Wednesday they now have doubts that a person on videotape from a Blytheville interstate welcome center is missing teenager Arissa Farmer.

The investigation into the 16-year-old’s disappearance is now entering its fourth day. Arissa Farmer ran away from her home in Trumann late Saturday and there hasn’t been a positive sighting of her since then.

The video that surfaced on Monday had provided some hope until Wednesday.

According to Trumann Police, Arissa had been in contact with multiple men on social media sites and appeared to have been “groomed and mentored by these males.” Police said the messages were graphic in nature.

Multiple agencies are now working to find Arissa.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. tonight at NEA Baptist Church at 601 N. Willow Road in Trumann.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trumann Police Department at (870) 486-6423. Family members say the reward for her return is up to $5,000.