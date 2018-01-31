× Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

WASHINGTON — A train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

Representatives David Kustoff, Greg Harper and French Hill were all on board along with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting with the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured,” Kustoff tweeted.

According to CBS News the Albemarle County Police Department was called to the scene after the train hit a truck in western Albemarle County. Initial reports from the scene suggests all of those on board the partially derailed train are okay.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN. “I think everyone on the train is OK. I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.

I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting when the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 31, 2018