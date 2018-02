× Several arrested after fight at Academies of West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Police Department confirms they responded to a fight at Academies at West Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the fight was between students.

There were no reports of weapons or major injuries.

Several people were arrested for disorderly conduct and were taken to the juvenile area in the county jail.

School officials will decide on what disciplinary action should be taken.