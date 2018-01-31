× Church members barred from U of M campus for ‘aggressively’ discussing religion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people have been placed on criminal trespass status by The University of Memphis after police say they were “aggressively attempting to discuss religion and distribute literature” on campus.

The university released the information via their emergency alert message system.

The individuals are members of World Mission Society Church of God of Southaven. According to the Tiger Zone, the university’s club and organization database, the church is connected to a registered club on campus called the “Elohist.”

Jailyn Washington attends the university and recently had contact with the group.

“I just think it was a little awkward because I didn’t know them and they were, like, shoving their beliefs down my throat,” Washington said.

Another student said the group would flag people down and force them into conversations.

“They would talk about God, which is okay but it gets to a certain point that it gets just naggy,” the student said.

Students WREG spoke to all say that coming on campus to discuss religion isn’t a bad thing — up to a point.

Mouhammed Jobaen Hossain, a doctoral student at the university, says that it just depends on how they do it.

“If it’s going to be very strong, as reported, then I would say it’s not good,” Hossain said. “The way you express, the way you ask the question I mean, sometimes matters.”

Washington says the missionaries who spoke with her explained some of their belief.

“They believe in some entity called God the Mother, and they tell you that in order to reach salvation you have to believe in God the Mother,” Washington said.

WREG has reached out to the church for a comment, but has not heard back.

The university told students to call campus police if they see individuals from the church on campus.