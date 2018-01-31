× Police: Suspect goes on police chase after dragging officers in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms two officers were hospitalized after an incident in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, officers responded to a scene in the 1700 block of Shadowlawn in South Memphis around 2 p.m.

They were informed an individual possibly overdosed in a vehicle.

When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver drove off and dragged the officers.

Police say the suspect also struck a squad car while fleeing the scene.

The suspect ran into a sign near 1-240 and S. Parkway, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The suspect is in custody.

The officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

