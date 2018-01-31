× Police charge suspects with first-degree murder in connection with Raleigh homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms two arrests have been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Raleigh Friday, Jan. 6.

Police say Nicholas Brunetti was shot and killed during an apparent robbery on the 5000 block of Yale.

The 29-year-old was sitting in his car with an unknown person when shots were fired. He and the suspect both jumped from the car and fled the scene.

A witness told police two vehicles were seen fleeing the scene. A woman was seen driving away in a burgundy SUV, and a black male was seen driving away in the second one.

The investigation revealed Jamarcus Miller was responsible for the shooting.

Miller was detained by officers Tuesday.

He was in possession of marijuana, a loaded 22 Glock pistol and a large amount of cash.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Kaci Calderon, who they say also participated in the planning and robbery of Nicholas Brunetti.

Miller and Calderon were both charged with first-degree murder.

Miller was also charged with felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.