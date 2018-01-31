MPD: Security guard robbed at gunpoint in Medical District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man hired to protect us was held at gunpoint and robbed.

A security guard said he was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot on South Pauline in the Medical District when a stranger ran up and demanded his money.

He told police the robber took his pistol and wallet before hopping into a dark-colored Chevy Impala.

People in the area felt uneasy, especially since police have yet to let us know about an arrest.

They say the security guard reported it Monday, hours after it happened.

Motel 6 wouldn't tell us what security firm they used when we asked Wednesday.

The victim wouldn't say either. He told us he was too busy to talk due to military obligations.

The victim was not hurt.

It's unclear if Motel 6 has cameras and if they caught the incident.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.