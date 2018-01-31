× Men involved in Mid-South sex trafficking operation sentenced

OXFORD, Miss. — Two men learned how long they would be behind bars on Tuesday after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Ricky “Slick Rick” Robertson and Ladarius “Dee Don” Jackson admitted to driving prostitutes from Memphis to Oxford in order to “engage in commercial sex acts.”

Robertson also reportedly confessed to resorting to fraud and acts of coercion by keeping the money earned for himself. He was sentenced to 188 months behind bars and five years of supervised release.

He was eligible for life in prison, but the prosecution agreed to drop the sentence to no more than 20 years, The Clarion Ledger reported back in August.

Jackson, who was facing up to 10 years in prison, will serve 33 months followed by five years of supervised release.