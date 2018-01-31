× Memphis Toy ‘R’ Us location to stay open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Toys ‘R’ Us location that had been slated for closure will stay open after all, employees said.

The store at Winchester and 385 had been listed last week as one of up to 182 stores the company planned to close following declining sales.

However, a floor supervisor at the Hickory Hill store says they have renegotiated their lease and other factors, allowing them to stay open.

The company’s same-store sales fell 4.4% in the quarter ended October, with its U.S. stores experiencing a sharper drop of 7%.