Hamilton High principal demoted, reassigned to teaching position

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The principal of one of the schools connected to the recent grade changing controversy in Shelby County has been demoted.

According to documents obtained by WREG, Hamilton High’s Monekea Smith was found to be in violation of two board policies, including conduct unbecoming a member of the teaching profession and neglect of duty.

“Ms. Smith grossly failed to perform the duties outlined under state law and the responsibilities delineated in SCBE Policy No. 5015 that could reasonably be expected of one serving in the capacity of an educator and high school principal,” the report claimed.

She was given a 20-day suspension and demoted to a teaching position.

The charges against Smith claims she gave an unauthorized user access to her computer to make changes to student report cards. She also failed to monitor grades.

Read: Written Charges Directed to Monekea Smith