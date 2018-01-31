× Grizzlies sit Evans before close loss to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-Myles Turner had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers won their third straight game with a 105-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Turner gave the Pacers a 102-101 lead by hitting two free throws with 34 seconds left.

With two seconds remaining, Wayne Selden missed a floater in the lane that would have given Memphis the lead. Indiana came up with the rebound and sealed it at the foul line with less than a second left.

All five Pacers starters scored in double digits. Bojan Bogdanovic and Darren Collison each had 21 points, Victor Oladipo added 13 and Thaddeus Young had 10.

The teams traded the lead nine times in the first half, with Indiana taking a 55-53 lead into halftime. The Pacers opened the second half with a 9-3 run, but Memphis wouldn’t go away. Trailing 100-95, the Grizzlies went on a 6-0 spurt to regain the lead with 1:57 to play.

Marc Gasol missed a jumper with 11 seconds left that was rebounded by Selden, who attempted the potential game-winning floater.

Gasol finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Selden led the Grizzlies with 24 points but was ejected with 0.7 seconds remaining after arguing he was fouled on his missed shot. Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff came onto the floor to join Selden in his altercation with officials.

Before the game the Grizzlies decided to sit Tyreke Evans and hold him out of action until they find a suitable trade for him. Evans left the arena during pregame warmups.