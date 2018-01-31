× Former Senatobia D.A.R.E. officer accused of misconduct with juveniles

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Senatobia officials outlined the allegations against a police officer that led to his termination last month.

Allegations of questionable behavior with underage girls is what may have led to the firing of a Senatobia Police Officer last month and leads to an active investigation in the matter.

Avant was terminated unexpectedly along with former assistant chief Robert Brownlee but at the time, city officials did not discuss the reason why.

But WREG uncovered a document from that meeting that may hold the answer.

There’s a letter from a “concerned parent” that Aldermen were given that makes accusations that Avant used his work with young people as a law enforcement officer to get the trust of young females, and eventually take advantage of them.

WREG also spoke with Tate County detectives who say they do have an active investigation into allegations that Avant may have used his position to have inappropriate contact with an underage minor or minors.

Avant has not been charged with anything.

He is only let go from his job with Senatobia Police.