Fire crews battle early morning blaze at Frayser church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen firefighters responded to an overnight church fire in Frayser.

The blaze at Greater Praise Cathedral COGIC, which is near Millington Road and Frayser Boulevard, started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department said the structure was heavily involved by the time they arrived. They had to set up several ladders to bring the fire under control.

The abandoned building sustained severe damage.

A preliminary search suggests no one was inside at the time.

The ATF and the FBI have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.