Boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant woman’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have confirmed murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Ricky Anderson, Karmeshia Pipes’ boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder, officers said.

On Tuesday, Pipes was found dead in the 1900 block of Sparks and Anderson was reportedly taken into custody then.

Authorities said the shooting appears to have been a domestic incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

According to court reports, Anderson pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges in October 2011 and was sentenced to eight years behind bars at the state penitentiary. It’s unclear why he was released early.

