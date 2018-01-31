× Attempted murder charges filed after officer stabbed in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released the name of the suspect accused of stabbing a Memphis police officer overnight.

Christopher Roby was charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, officers responded to an Orange Mound home late Tuesday evening after a woman claimed her son was armed and acting erratically.

The suspect reportedly threw a firework at a responding officer before running into the Carrington Road home.

Once backup arrived, police tried to take the 33-year-old into custody and that’s when he reportedly stabbed one of the officers.

The officer is expected to be okay.