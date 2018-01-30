× Whitehaven family escapes overnight house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is safe and sound after their Whitehaven home went up in flames late Monday evening.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department said by the time first responders arrived at the Fairfield Road home around 11:30 p.m. the fire had reached the attic. Structural damage eventually caused the roof to collapse.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Officials told WREG a large family was inside the home at the time. They reportedly heard the smoke detector and were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.