Southern Meat Market owner faces federal fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of a meat market near the University of Memphis is accused of defrauding the government of $1.2 million in SNAP benefits, the program formerly known as food stamps.

Guy Randal “Randy” Stockard, 59, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit SNAP benefit fraud and theft of government property, one count of SNAP benefit fraud, and one count of theft of government property.

Stockard owned Southern Meat Market, formerly on Southern Avenue, and was authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

According to the indictment, from at least January 2015 through April 2017, Stockard bought customers’ SNAP benefits at a discount in exchange for cash. Stockard then redeemed those SNAP benefits at their full monetary face value.

He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, a $250,00 fine and three years supervised release.