Shots fired as suspect flees officers in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired as a suspect tried to flee law enforcement Tuesday in a restaurant parking lot in southeast Memphis.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Earle Farrell, around 4 p.m. Tuesday an undercover gang officer spotted a silver pickup truck at the Zaxby's at Winchester and U.S. 385. The truck's plates came up stolen.

When the officer tried to approach the vehicle, the suspect attempted to back into the deputy's vehicle and tried to hit the officer.

"There were shots that were fired, how many is still under investigation," Farrell said.

The suspect then T-boned a black Honda, got out of his vehicle and ran. He was chased into an apartment complex.

No one was injured.