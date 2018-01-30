× Serial Target shoplifter accused of attacking employee with hammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serial Target shoplifter is now behind bars after allegedly pulling a hammer on an employee as they tried to stop him from leaving the store.

A police report indicated the incident happened at the store at 601 Colonial Road early Monday morning.

The suspect, Darren Conway, had reportedly passed the point of sale with $900 worth of electronics. When a man tried to stop him, the Southaven man assaulted him with a hammer.

Responding officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle – a red Chevrolet pickup- heading westbound on Southern Avenue towards Perkins and detained both individuals inside.

Conway reportedly confessed to stealing from Target on eight separate occasions as well as the assault.

He was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and theft of property.

Police did not identify the second person in the vehicle.