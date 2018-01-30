× Radial to lay off nearly 500 Memphis workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis e-commerce company is laying off nearly 500 workers, a state agency says.

Radial South sent notice to the Department of Labor that it was laying off 486 workers effective April 30.

Radial operates 25 e-commerce fulfillment centers globally. The Memphis facility is located on Davidson Road off Lamar Avenue in southeast Memphis.

The company announced plans last July to hire 3,000 seasonal workers. The company had previously added 3,000 temporary workers in fall 2016, and 1,000 of them were hired full-time.