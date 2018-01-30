× Pregnant woman shot and killed days before baby due

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pregnant female was shot and killed in South Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sparks, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

Family members identified her as Kermeshia Pipes. She was 26 and was expecting a baby girl any day now, they said.

Her family thinks she may have been killed sometime last week because the last time they talked to her was last Sunday at her baby shower.

A male who knew the victim was detained. Family said he was Pipes’ boyfriend.

Police said the incident appeared to have stemmed from a domestic situation. They are continuing to investigate.

WREG’s Kristen Holloway is at the scene gathering details as police continue to investigate.

She will be live at 5 p.m. with more.