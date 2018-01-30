Police: Officer stabbed while on the job in Orange Mound, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer is in critical condition after being stabbed while on the job in Orange Mound Tuesday night, police say.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says officers responded to a mental distress call in the 3200 block of Carrington after a woman said her son was armed and speaking erratically.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with an armed 33-year-old male.

The suspect then proceeded to throw what appeared to be a firework police after running into the home.

Police say a taser was used but it had no effect on the suspect.

They attempted to take the man into custody after more officers arrived on the scene.

While attempting to detain the suspect, a 39-year-old officer was stabbed.

He was initially transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The suspect is in police custody, but no charges have been filed.

Police say the officer is awake and is in good-spirits.

"We ask that you keep the officer and is family in your prayers," Director Michael Rallings said.

"This is a reminder why we should be thankful for the officers and should pray for them everyday," Mayor Jim Strickland said.

