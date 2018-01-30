× Police: Man uses Plenty of Fish dating app to lure carjacking victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is scheduled to face a judge after allegedly using a dating app to lure his carjacking victims.

The first reported incident happened Saturday in the 1500 block of Hanauer Street. The victim told police he agreed to meet a woman he met on Plenty of Fish at the location, but when he arrived Carlos Bell and two other armed suspects approached him. Dressed in black with bandanas concealing their faces, the suspects demanded he get out of his car and hand over his cellphone and cash.

The victim threw the items to the ground. As he fled, the suspects jumped into the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and took off.

Police said they eventually located the vehicle in the 4800 block of Brentdale after the car dealership activated the GPS and the kill switch. Officers said they eventually learned one of the suspects lived on the same street.

Several hours later, a second man fell for the ruse, but this time the car’s GPS led them to Vaal and straight to the suspects. Authorities said all three men were working nearby and had even left the car keys on the ground next to them in plain view.

Bell confessed to his role in the crimes and was charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission/attempt at a dangerous felony.

A second suspect also reportedly confessed, but he nor the third suspect were charged.