× Police: Less than 10 Crime Stoppers tips received in innocent bystander’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The innocent bystander who was killed when gunfire erupted during a fight in early December has been identified and police say they need your help finding his killer.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman was told Jonathan Booker was with some friends when a fight broke out at the Den on Marshall Avenue.

The group was leaving the venue when someone is a silver SUV began shooting. Booker was shot and killed. Three others were also injured but survived.

Authorities released surveillance footage from the shooting, but so far less than 10 tips have been called in to Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this case, please give them a call at (901) 528-CASH.