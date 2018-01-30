× Two juveniles arrested in Germantown armed robberies

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department has arrested two juvenile suspects in connection with two armed robberies that happened in the 7200 block of Cedar Lane and at the intersection of McVay and Riverdale.

The crimes happened within just half-a-mile of each other Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Police say it all started when one of the suspects tried to rob a 79-year-old man at gunpoint while he was doing work in his driveway.

The man didn’t have any cash on him, so the suspect gave up.

But within minutes, he was at it again.

Police say the suspect stole a cell phone from a 63-year-old woman who was jogging nearby at the intersection of Riverdale and McVay.

At that point, he hopped into a stolen Honda Accord with his accomplice and took off.

Memphis Police tracked the car down later that night and arrested the two young men.

Jim Luttrell, who lives in the neighborhood, says it’s particularly sad when juveniles commit crimes like this.

“They don’t think about the consequences I think, you know. They’re young. I guess because they’re juveniles they think they’ll get off,” Luttrell said.

It turns out, the car had been taken in a carjacking in Southeast Shelby County on Sunday.

At this time, we don’t know if those same juveniles stole the car as well.

There were no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Germantown Crime Stoppers at (901)-757-2274.