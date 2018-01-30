Pass It On: Helping a giving teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teaching profession has its own set of challenges in the classroom, but one Mid-South teacher had to overcome some major obstacles outside of the class room.

Amanda Dunn teaches Olive Branch Middle School.

Originally teaching science, she felt a calling to serve as a special education teacher.

Recently, Amanda and her husband have faced some very unfortunate circumstances.

This is where our play maker, Joanna Dickinson comes in.

"She's only been married for just over a year. Shortly after she got married, the water heater in her and her husband's house blew out. It destroyed their floors and they had to replace that," Dickinson said.

But there's more.

"Right before Thanksgiving, her grandfather passed away. And while they were out of town, some thieves broke into their home and stole a lot of items. Including her car," she said.

Teachers at Olive Branch Middle reached out to us for some Pass It On help.

She could use some help. That's why we're here for her.

"This is fantastic. Let's go make a difference," Dickinson said.

Mrs. Dunn thinks she's going to a meeting for special education teachers.

"We contacted Mr. Simpson and asked him if he could help you, because we know you've been through a lot in the last few months, so we're here to Pass It On," the play maker said.

She got into position and began counting out the cash.

"There's $600. We know it will help you out," Dickinson said.

Dunn is touched by the love and care of her coworker, Joanna Dickinson, but there is more.

A family in McNairy, TN who loves Pass It On has donated an additional $300 for a total of $900.

It's been tough for the teacher, who is trying to get over someone breaking into her home.

But she felt the love from her fellow teachers.

"It's been tough, so getting back to feeling safe is important. It's been hard, but they've gone above and beyond," the teacher said.