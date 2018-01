× Memphis Rise Academy put on lock down after gun found on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms Memphis Rise Academy was put on lock down for a short period of time Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Officials say the lock down was caused by a gun being found on campus at the school located in the 5100 block of Raleigh Lagrange.

