Man charged in sexual battery, assault incident at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is behind bars after a woman says he touched her inappropriately at 201 Poplar.

The victim stated she was approached by a man identified as Dedrick Kerr, who said he needed a lawyer. She told him she wasn’t one and began following a prosecutor down the hallway, attempting to speak with her.

That’s when Kerr reportedly stepped between the two and grabbed her inappropriately. He also made crude remarks that were partially overhead by the other woman.

Kerr was taken into custody and charged with assault and felony sexual battery.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.