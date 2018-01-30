Live at 9: Weirich, Bonner discuss TBI crime stats, plan moving forward

Operation Safe Community

A new crime report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says murders in Memphis and Shelby County are down, but other crimes are on the rise. Robberies in the city went up eight percent in 2017 and aggravated assaults were up nine percent.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office talk about how more officers and an expansion of the multi-agency gang unit will help combat the crime.

Andre Norman

Motivational speaker Andre Norman spent 14 years in a federal prison and now he's devoted his life to making sure kids don't follow in his footsteps.

Find out where you can meet him as he brings his message to the Mid-South.

Hunting for that perfect job

A new year brings new trends in employment. Angela Copeland, a long-time career coach and founder of Copeland Coaching, shares what job seekers can expect when looking for a job in 2018.

Planning your vacation

More than half of working Americans don't use all their vacation days. Kevin Kern with the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau and Project Time Off will help make sure you don't leave any vacation days on the table.

