Kate Spade opening Southaven store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Kate Spade outlet is set to open soon in the Tanger Outlets mall in Southaven.

The shopping center’s website confirms the outlet is “coming soon” and lists store hours.

Kate Spade sells luxury handbags, clothing, jewelry and fashion accessories in more than 450 locations around the world.

A Kate Spade store in Germantown’s Saddle Creek closed in 2015.