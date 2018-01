× Flights added from Jackson, Tennessee to Atlanta

JACKSON, Tenn. — Travelers in Jackson can soon enjoy direct flights to Atlanta from McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

Air Choice One will begin six flights a week from Jackson to Atlanta beginning March 1.

Tickets go on sale Sunday and prices begin at $45. They are available through the airline’s website.

Air Choice One already offers service from Jackson to St. Louis.

The announcement was made to the Jackson Chamber on Tuesday morning.