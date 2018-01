× Damaged helicopter removed from hospital roof

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A helicopter that had been stuck on the roof of the Regional Medical Center since Sunday was removed by crane Tuesday afternoon.

The Air Evac helicopter was offloading a patient at the hospital’s rooftop helipad when it experienced difficulty landing.

The pilot regained control but landed hard, damaging the aircraft.

Regional One said the accident forced them to shut their helipad, although helicopters could still land on the street.