× Collierville attorneys seek to charge kidnapping suspects as adults

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville prosecutors say they have filed the necessary paperwork to charge the teens accused of kidnapping and robbing a Mid-South man over the weekend as adults.

The District Attorney’s Office said a transfer hearing will be held in the next couple of weeks at which time a judge will grant or deny the motion.

Authorities have not identified the suspects, but said two are 15-years-old, a third 16-years-old and the fourth 17-years-old. Each were charged with a litany of felony charges, including aggravated kidnapping and robbery after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old who had just left Newby’s on the Highland Strip at gunpoint.

They drove to the man’s home and then made him and his parents withdraw cash from a nearby ATM.

They then ransacked the Collierville home before taking off.

Collierville Police caught the suspects a short time later in Memphis city limits.

All four face charges in Memphis and Collierville.

WREG asked police for any surveillance video connected to the incident.

They say they don’t have any to release so far.