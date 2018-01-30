× Authorities make arrest in brutal Binghampton attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is now behind bars following a brutal attack in Binghampton.

According to the incident report, Reuben Criswell knocked on the victim’s door, introduced himself and then began a conversation about a recent break in at her Harvard Avenue home. As the woman was heading back inside, Criswell reportedly forced his way in, pushed her onto a bed and began choking and hitting the victim.

Despite the blitz attack, authorities said the woman continued to fight back. She was able to wiggle out of his grasp and fell to the ground.

That’s when he grabbed her head and began slamming it into the floor.

She was able to get help once the attack stopped.

When asked for identifying information, the woman stated the suspect had a number six tattooed between his eyes and words on both cheeks. He also introduced himself as Reuben.

Police said the suspect also took a silver Macbook Air laptop and her purse.

Criswell was charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft of property.