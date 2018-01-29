× Years later, Holly Bobo finally laid to rest

PARSONS, Tenn. — Years after she was tragically murdered, Holly Bobo has finally been laid to rest.

Over the weekend, WKRN learned Holly’s remains were buried in a local cemetery on Friday.

The news comes just days after the family witnessed Dylan Adams, one of the suspects accused in the nursing student’s murder, enter an Alford plea in connection to her death. He was sentenced to 35 years behind bars for facilitation of murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

His older brother, Zachary Adams, is serving life in prison plus 50 years for kidnapping, raping and murdering Bobo.

The third suspect, Jason Autry, testified against Zachary Adams. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Bobo was 20 years old when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods, not far from her home.