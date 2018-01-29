× Trumann Police: Missing 16-year-old may be in serious danger

TRUMANN, Ark. — An Arkansas teenager is missing and authorities say she may be in danger.

In a recent Facebook post, Trumann police posted information about 16-year-old Arissa Farmer, who reportedly ran away late Saturday evening.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since, authorities said.

CBS affiliate WAFB learned police now believe she may possibly be with an individual who “does not have her best interest at heart.” Content on her computer suggests the person could be “grooming her for sexual things.”

Police did not release any information on the suspect.

If you see her, please call the Trumann Police Department at (870) 483-6423.