× Travel mobile sold at Zulily, Walmart recalled for potential fall hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A travel mobile sold at various retailers including Walmart has been recalled due to a potential fall hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clamp on VTech’s Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles could break, causing the product to fall.

To date the company has received six reports of the clamp cracking, but none of them falling onto an infant. However, they have issued a recall for 37,000 of the mobiles out of an extreme abundance of caution.

The baby product was sold at Kmart, Walmart and online at Amazon and Zulily between February and November 2017.

Parents are encouraged to stop use and return the product for a refund or a replacement product.

For more information, contact VTech at (800) 521-2010 or online here.