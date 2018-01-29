× Suspect in Lorenzen Wright’s murder to appear in court Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged in the murder of Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright will be in court on Monday.

Billy Ray Turner is facing several charges including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Turner, Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright and a third person conspired to kill Lorenzen Wright in Atlanta before his 2010 murder.

Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, says Turner had the chance to stay out of it all.

“He had time enough to think and say I don’t want to be a part of this. He could have thrown his hand up and went to police and say look this lady trying to hire me to kill Lorenzen Wright and I don’t want to be a part of it. He could have said that and my son would have still been here.”

Turner is being represented by attorney John Keith Perry.

Last month a judge granted Perry more time to build his case.

Monday’s hearing comes just days after Sherra Wright made her first appearance in a Memphis courtroom.

She’s due back in court on February 26.