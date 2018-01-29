× Police: Suspect admits to shooting man running away from fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after authorities say he shot a man in the leg as he was running away from a fight.

According to the police report, Tommy Kenny and another man were fighting Sunday morning on Ezell Street when the suspect allegedly threw him to the ground. The victim was running from the scene when he was reportedly shot in the leg.

Three witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.

Once taken into custody, Kenny reportedly admitted to shooting the man. He even had a gun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Kenny was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.