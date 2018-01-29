Manhunt Monday: Deputies increase reward in four Mississippi homicide cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County, Miss. Sheriff's Deputies are searching for answers in four murder cases, and their willing to pay for it.

They're offering $15,000 for information on each of the four cases. The money would go to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and convictions in the cases.

Deloris Bowen's son, 34-year-old, Jamon Moton was killed two years ago. Marshall County Deputies located his body on Moore Road.

His killer is still walking free.

"I saw my son take his last breath," Bowen said.

There is now a $15,000 reward in her son's case.

Bowen hopes it will be enough to bring her son's killer to justice.

"You have heard the reward money that they put up, so I'm just asking that anyone that has any information please come forward," the mother said.

Moton is one of four homicide cases that the Marshall County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000 reward to help solve the case.

In June 2017, WREG reported about Eric Hubbard's fight to get answers in his son, Devin Hubbard's murder.

Hubbard was only 21-years-old when someone shot him in the head and dumped his body in a ditch on Tyler Road.

His father says he will never give up hope on getting his son's killer behind bars.

"It's been two years and 28 days since my son's death, and I'm pretty sure the person that did it won't come forward. But the Sheriff and officer McMillan have reassured us that if anyone comes forward with any information, calls or personal visits - it will be kept confidential," the father said.

Sandra Bady will never forget the day she had to bury her 18-year-old son, Melvin Brown Jr.

"Trust me, it hurts so bad," Bady said.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says Brown was sitting in a white BMW in front of a house in Holly Springs.

A witness told deputies, they heard a gunshot and saw a man wearing a skull cap drive off in the car.

Hours later, deputies found the BMW.

Brown's body was still inside.

His mother hopes an increased reward will help solve the case.

"Everything is confidential. Please come forward for my son Melvin Brown," she said.

Marshall County Deputies say 51-year-old Mark Hooper was killed and dumped in the Middle Union Valley Road two years ago, and his killer vanished.

They say someone knows who killed Hooper and a $15,000 reward could help his family get closure.