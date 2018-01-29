× Man shot during attempted armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for a suspect following a shooting in North Memphis overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, police say a man was walking home from a store when he was attacked by another man near T.M. Henderson Ave. and Tully St.

Police say the suspect tried to rob the man and shots were fired.

The victim was hit in the upper torso and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.