Live at 9: Local leaders want your feedback on storm recovery efforts

If you think it takes Memphis too long to bounce back from a bad storm, flooding or any other disaster, county leaders want to hear from you. The Shelby County Office of Resilience will be hosting three meetings starting Tuesday, January 30 to get community feedback on ways they can improve before the next storm.

Tuesday, January 30 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Memphis Leadership Foundation 1548 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 Wednesday, January 31 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Millington-Baker Community Center 7942 Church Street, Millington, TN 38053 Thursday, February 1 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Southaven Public Library 8554 Northwest Drive, Southaven, MS 38671

Many students are already counting down the weeks to summer vacation, but for others, the break can actually be a very scary time of the year. That’s because they may not know when and where they’ll get their next meal.

Constance Moore with the Tennessee Department of Human Services shares ways that you can help make sure these kids don’t go hungry.

For thousands of cancer patients, being away from home can add even more worries as they fight for their health. Hope Lodge not only provides patients with a place to stay, but also resources to help them focus on healing.

It’s officially one week until the biggest professional football game of the season and it’s time to get together your plans. Author Paul Kenny shares five tips that could help keep the preparations stress free and fun.

