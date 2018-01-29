× Investigators: 90-year-old escapes Shelby Drive house fire Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 90-year-old woman is safe after her home caught on fire early Monday morning.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department told WREG a driver called 911 after spotting flames coming from a Shelby Drive home just before 6 a.m.

Inside, the woman woke up smelling smoke and immediately called her caregiver who also called the fire department. Thankfully, the woman was able to get out unharmed, authorities said.

Fire investigators have determined the fire started in the bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.