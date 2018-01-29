× Helicopter has hard landing at hospital, shutting helipad at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A medical helicopter was damaged in a hard landing at the Regional Medical Center on Sunday, forcing the hospital to temporarily shut its helipad.

Neither the patient nor the two crew members were hurt, according tothe company that operates the craft, and the hospital says helicopter service is unaffected.

Regional One spokeswoman Angie Golding said helicopters are landing on the street for now.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, as an Air Evac craft from Jackson, Tennessee landed at the Memphis hospital to offload a patient.

The initial landing was fine but, according to Air Evac, the helicopter unexpectedly became airborne after landing, hovering about 5 feet before the pilot was able to make a second, hard landing.

The landing caused minor damage to the skid tubes and skin of the helicopter, the company said.

Air Evac said it is assessing the aircraft to get it off the helipad. It should be moved sometime Monday.