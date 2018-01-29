Haslam to give final State of the State address Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.
The speech will be before a joint session at the state capitol.
Legislators are expected to give a review of the state’s 2018 to 2019 budget and answer questions.
Haslam has announced a $30 million plan to address the opioid crisis as one of the top priorities for his final annual legislative session as governor.
The State of the State address begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on WREG.com.
