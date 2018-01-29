× Grizzlies ride Evans return to easy win over Phoenix

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Tyreke Evans scored 27 points, Wayne Selden added 17 points and the Grizzlies sent Phoenix to its fifth straight loss with a 120-109 victory over the Suns on Monday night.

Deyonta Davis and Marc Gasol both scored 12 points for Memphis, Gasol also grabbed 10 rebounds. Davis missed only one of his six shots on the night, part of the Grizzlies shooting 57 percent for the game.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting, while Josh Jackson scored 20 points.

Phoenix played without leading-scorer Devin Booker, who suffered a right rib contusion in the Suns’ loss Sunday at Houston. X-rays before Monday night’s game were negative.

In a game where both teams seem destined for lottery picks in the draft, it was a potent second-quarter for Memphis that made the difference.

Both teams, playing younger players because of injuries and illness, struggled handling the ball early committing multiple turnovers.

But Memphis got its offense untracked in the second quarter, converting 13 of 21 shots and outscoring the Suns 42-21 to take a 64-47 lead into the break. Evans scored 14 for Memphis, Warren led Phoenix with 15 points.

Memphis would extend the lead to 25 in the third.